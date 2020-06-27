Watch Making Of Jacqueline Fernandez's Beach Song 'Baat Ban Jaye' From 'A Gentleman'

Apart from her gorgeous looks and impeccable acting skills, Jacqueline Fernandez is also an exceptionally talented dancer. Her dance movies are crisp, clean, and technically sound. In several Jacqueline Fernandez's movies you must have witnessed that. Talking about her films, in 2017, Jacky featured in A Gentleman. The much-anticipated action-comedy flick starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline was backed with some amazing soundtracks, Baat ban Jaye being one of them. We recently stumbled upon the song making video of Jacqueline Fernandez's Baat ban Jaye, which is a must-watch. Take a look-

Making of Jacqueline Fernandez's Baat Ban Jaye From A Gentleman

A Gentleman released in 2017. The film was helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. In this film. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra shared screen space for the first time. The USP of A Gentleman is the sizzling screen chemistry between Jackie and Malhotra, which was widely appreciated by viewers. Coming back to the song Baat ban Jaye, this refreshing fun number was shot at some exotic locations in Miami. The making song video starts with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K talking about the difficulty they faced on the day of the shoot.

Unfortunately, the day on which Baat Ban Jaye was supposed to be filmed, a thunderstorm struck Miami. The crew initially got a little sad about the whole situation, as they thought shooting won't be possible. However, the thunderstorm thankfully did not really affect the shoot too much, this is because immediately after the thunderstorm, the clouds went away and the sun came out. Which in fact worked in favour of the track, as it made weather looks bright and sunny on the silver screen. Then the shooting of this marvellous track featuring Sidharth and Jacqueline commenced and it all went smoothly.

As per Sidharth, BBJ is a fun song, which showcases the bond between the Kavya (played by Jackie) and his character in the movie. Wherein both are having a gala time at the Hollywood beach in Miami, swimming, singing, dancing, playing, cycling playing volleyball, and basically having a good time with each other. Jacqueline Fernandez too talks about how much fun she had while shooting for this uber-cool track in the song making video. She also mentioned how during a sequence, Sid actually threw her into the water. Popular choreographer Ceaser choreographed this track and it is sung by Siddharth Basrur and Priya Saraiya. Celebrated music composer duo Sachin-Jigar did the composition of this smashing hit from A Gentleman. Watch the final video here.

