Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Kick': Check Out What All Went Into 'Jumme Ki Raat'; See BTS Video

One of the grooviest songs from the movie Kick is the song Jumme ki Raat. The song stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan. The movie Kick was Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's first film together.

Kick was an action comedy film directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film was about a man who is addicted to going on new adventures and breaks up with his girlfriend to go on a deadly adventure. Here's taking a look at a making video of the icnonic song from Kick.

Making of 'Jumme Ki Raat' from the movie 'Kick'

In the making video of Jumme Ki Raat, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen speaking about the song. She says the song is unbelievable and she's enjoying shooting for it. Adding, she says the song was shot inside an underground tunnel and Jacqueline Fernandez spent most of her time cheering for Salman Khan because he danced for the song very well.

Speaking about working with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez then said that watching him dance and dancing with Salman Khan itself was more than a dream come true. She also spoke about Sajid Nadiadwala, who has great input and also added that she loves having him on set. Jacqueline Fernandez was all praises for actor Salman Khan and said that he does not do any rehearsal for the song and just walks in onset and pulls off the performance.

Jumme Ki Raat is one of Jacqueline Fernandez's favourite songs from the film Kick and back then, she said that the song is going to be phenomenal and is going to play in all clubs. Salman Khan wore a pair of red pants and a brown leather jacket while actor Jacqueline Fernandez is seen in a Dolce&Gabbana outfit, topped with a coat. Jacqueline Fernandez also spoke about the sets, sharing how they rented the entire place for the day and also everything from the lighting to the sets was perfectly done.

In the first half of the song, Jacqueline Fernandez wears a black coat covering her red outfit. But in one segment, she takes off her coat, dancing and grooving to the tune of Jumme Ki Raat, also showing off her Dolce&Gabbana outfit. Towards the end of a 30-sec spotlight dance step, she almost slipped but did not hurt herself and later burst out laughing.

