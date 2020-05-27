Nora Fatehi Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Styled The Co-ord Set Better?

Co-ord sets are trending these days and Bollywood celebrities are often spotted in them, styling it in their own way. Actor Parineeti Chopra is often spotted in comfy clothes and knows how to style them right. Nora Fatehi too owns an amazing collection of co-ord sets and is seen wearing them around the city. Both the stars were spotted in similar co-ord sets and posted pictures of it on their Instagram account. Here's an overview of who styled the outfit better and pulled it off in the most stylish way possible:

Nora Fatehi or Parineeti Chopra: Who styled the outfit better?

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore a blue co-ord set and looked like a complete diva in it. The bright sky-blue coloured co-ord set is perfect for a summer outfit. Nora Fatehi wore a white crop top along with her trousers and threw a jacket on top of her outfit, which made her look stylish.

She wore a pair of loop earrings with her outfit and dandy jewellery to make her look complete. Nora Fatehi tied her hair in a high messy bun leaving a few fringes. The minimal makeup look made her skin glow and the nude lipstick made her look elegant.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra's co-ord set was quite different from the one Nora Fatehi wore. Parineeti Chopra opted for a grey cotton co-ord set and looked formal and elegant in it. Parineeti Chopra wore a white crop top and a grey jacket that matched her pants. She wore a pair of white sneakers with her outfit. Parineeti Chopra opted for a wavy messy hairstyle. For the makeup, Parineeti Chopra for a heavy eye-makeup look and light lipstick shade.

Both the actors looked almost ravishing in their outfits as they paired it with a similar white crop top. For the makeup, they opted for a no-makeup look, that made them look natural. While Nora Fatehi opted for tying her hair in a bun, Parineet Chopra chose to leave her hair open. Nora Fatehi chose to wear a pair of grey pumps while Parineeti Chopra opted for a pair of white sneakers to complete her outfit.

