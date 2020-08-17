Jacqueline Fernandez Pledges To Support Two Maharashtra Villages For Three Years

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has recently partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation to support the nutrition of villagers of Pathardi and Sakur villages in Maharashtra. The partnership of the actress will help 1550 people giving them all the nutrition they need for the next three years. Jacqueline has partnered with the organisation with an aim to eradicate malnutrition completely from society. Welcoming the Kick actress on board, the Instagram page of the foundation shared a post and thanked Jacqueline for rendering her support to the people in need.

Jacquline Fernandez adopts two Maharashtra villages

Prior to this as well, the actress has worked very closely with the foundation to create awareness about malnutrition during the initial stages of the pandemic. The foundation shared a post where they showed a glimpse of the workshops that are conducted across the country while spreading awareness about nutrition among people in rural areas. While captioning the post, the foundation thanked Jacqueline for getting herself associated with the family of Action Against Hunger. The foundation also wrote that in these tough times, people need to act together and help change lives towards better.

With the current pandemic, the condition has become worse for everyone and basic necessities have become nothing less than a luxury. Everyone has been trying their best but instead of giving a short term solution, Jacqueline has adopted the villages like her own and plans to ensure that they always have smiles and never suffer due to hunger. There will be various group sessions conducted that will be focused on nutrition. Women will also be guided on how to take care of the children after their birth, children under the age of 6 will be screened with MUAC tapes for malnutrition.

Seven frontline workers will be given training and on the job assistance. Along with this, even kitchen gardens will be grown in the village. All of this will be done ensuring all the safety guidelines are followed and no one suffers or dies due to starvation or lack of nutrition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Shirish Kunder's directorial, Mrs. Serial Killer, alongside Manoj Bajpai. This year in January, Jacqueline announced her collaboration with Lakshya Raj Anand, for his upcoming film, Attack. The movie also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack reunites Jacqueline with her Race 2, Dishoom, and Housefull 2 co-star, John. She will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in Kick 2.

(Image credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram)

