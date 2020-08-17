Emraan Hashmi Shares 'hazy Midnight Bike Rides' Photo On Instagram, Take A Look

Emraan Hashmi recently took to Instagram to share a post which featured him and his friends on a bike ride near Bandra bandstand. The picture was quite blurry but the actor could be spotted with his friends late in the night. Take a look at the post made on Emraan Hashmi's Instagram.

Emraan Hashmi recently shared a picture of his bike ride on Instagram. The actor could be seen sporting a helmet and a mask. Even the actor's friends were visible in the post. The picture was very hazy and with inconsistent lighting.

Emraan Hashmi also penned down a simple caption explaining his post. He also added this hashtag - bicycle life. He wrote - "Hazy midnight bike rides !! (emoji) (sic)

Many fans commented on the post. Most fans left emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

Emraan Hashmi is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans updated. Emraan Hashmi's Instagram is filled with his personal pictures and more. He recently uploaded a picture of a book that was titled - 'The World's Worst Parents'. He mentioned in the caption - "You know the lockdown is getting to your kid when he picks this book from the rack.'(sic) The post gained many likes and comments. Take a look at the post:

Emraan Hashmi put up another post was on the occasion of Independence Day. He uploaded a video of the Indian flag. The actor also penned down a meaningful caption. "He wrote - Happy 74 th independence day !!! Let us not ever forget all those brave fighters who laid down their lives to liberate this great nation. #HappyIndependenceDay" (sic). Many fans also wished the actor a Happy Independence Day on his post. Take a look at his post:

In terms of his recent work, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Soumik Sen's crime drama Why Cheat India in 2019. The film didn't do well at the box office but was still critically acclaimed. Currently, the actor is working on supernatural thriller film Ezra, a remake of the 2017 Malayalam film of the same name.

Promo Pic Credit: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

