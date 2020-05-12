Fans Laud Salman Khan's 'great Direction'; Praise Chemistry With Jacqueline In 'Tere Bina'

Quick links:
Salman Khan has opened his own self-titled YouTube channel. He released Pyaar Karona as the first song. The Dabangg star has now released a new romantic track titled Tere Bina amidst the coronavirus lockdown.
Tere Bina features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is sung and directed by Salman himself. The music is composed by Ajay Bhatia and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The fresh romantic track is filmed at the Sultan star’s Panvel farmhouse. Check out what fans say about the song.
Storyline of #TereBina was unexpected. How beautiful it is!— SOHEL (@asli_salmaniacs) May 12, 2020
I m in love with the song#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/VEEmVcK732
Quite good! 👏 Enjoyed #TereBina.. nice visuals too. #SalmanKhan can be a good director too in future! Right emotions in last scene!https://t.co/gvKYZaphR9— Prateek R Dubey (@PRDMovieReviews) May 12, 2020
.@Asli_Jacqueline #AjayBhatia @Musicshabbir @adityadevmusic @abhiraj21288 #SaajanSingh #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe
#TereBina song out now on YouTube. Great cinematography. Nice Story. #SalmanKhan & #JacquelineFernandez always looks good together. pic.twitter.com/qw7uVDPAKi— INDIAN BOX OFFICE (@Box_oficeIndian) May 12, 2020
Salman Khan #TereBina Out Now ...— @Being_khanfaiz (@BeingKhanFaizzz) May 12, 2020
Beautiful Song Heartbroken, Impactful Story, Mind-blowing Video Shoot..@BeingSalmanKhan@Asli_Jacqueline#TereBinaOutNowhttps://t.co/nlezLaYZ0v
#TereBina is a treat in this lockdown by Salman Khan !— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) May 12, 2020
Lyrics 5/5 , Singing 5/5 , Choreography 5/5 , Music 5/5
Beautifully sung by Salman Khan 👍
Incredible voice of Salman Khan, it is wonderfully sung by him. He is simply outstanding as always. Loved Salman & Jacqueline chemistry. #TereBina song is all set to become a superHit. 🙌🔥❣️ #terebina pic.twitter.com/qel9zPypPT— Chinmoypratimkalita (@Chinmoypratimk1) May 12, 2020
#TereBina is so soulful @BeingSalmanKhan! ❤️ love it!https://t.co/DhWBAQbkoO@Asli_Jacqueline #SidK #AjayBhatia @Musicshabbir @adityadevmusic @abhiraj21288 #SaajanSingh #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/QbwlpriUHg— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) May 12, 2020
#TereBina is beautiful & emotional song,great direction @BeingSalmanKhan 😍😃 https://t.co/8m3Rfygp84 https://t.co/Vz3nCJiPUY— gemini (@BeingsHS) May 12, 2020
Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020
Salman Khan is spending the coronavirus lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. He is accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur along with Waluscha De Sousa, Jacqueline Fernandez and a few family members. Salman is staying at the place since the lockdown was implemented.
