Fans Laud Salman Khan's 'great Direction'; Praise Chemistry With Jacqueline In 'Tere Bina'

Salman Khan has opened his own self-titled YouTube channel. He released Pyaar Karona as the first song. The Dabangg star has now released a new romantic track titled Tere Bina amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Tere Bina features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is sung and directed by Salman himself. The music is composed by Ajay Bhatia and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The fresh romantic track is filmed at the Sultan star’s Panvel farmhouse. Check out what fans say about the song.

Salman Khan’s Tere Bina fan reactions

Storyline of #TereBina was unexpected. How beautiful it is!

I m in love with the song#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/VEEmVcK732 — SOHEL (@asli_salmaniacs) May 12, 2020

#TereBina is a treat in this lockdown by Salman Khan !



Lyrics 5/5 , Singing 5/5 , Choreography 5/5 , Music 5/5



Beautifully sung by Salman Khan 👍 — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) May 12, 2020

Incredible voice of Salman Khan, it is wonderfully sung by him. He is simply outstanding as always. Loved Salman & Jacqueline chemistry. #TereBina song is all set to become a superHit. 🙌🔥❣️ #terebina pic.twitter.com/qel9zPypPT — Chinmoypratimkalita (@Chinmoypratimk1) May 12, 2020

Salman Khan's Tere Bina Song

Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020

Salman Khan is spending the coronavirus lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. He is accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur along with Waluscha De Sousa, Jacqueline Fernandez and a few family members. Salman is staying at the place since the lockdown was implemented.

