Jacqueline Fernandez & Arjun Rampal To Make Their Telugu Debut With Pawan Kalyan's Next?

Popular Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal will reportedly make their Telugu film debut with a Pawan Kalyan starrer. The movie, directed by Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi fame Krish, is one of the few movies signed by Pawan Kalyan after his long hiatus from acting. Reports have it that Jacqueline Fernandez will be playing one of the two lead roles in the film. Here is all you need to know.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal signed for Pawan Kalyan's next?

The Krish directorial is touted to be a period drama. The movie tentatively titled PSPK 27 will mark the Telugu film debut of Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal. While Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing a lead role, reports have it that Arjun Rampal has been signed for the role of antagonist. Pawan Kalyan, who is reportedly shooting for the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink, will join the sets of PSPK 27 by March 2020. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy shooting for her next Bollywood film. The actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack. The movie, starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is reported to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2020. Besides the upcoming flick, Jacqueline Fernandez has a slew of movies in her kitty.

On the other hand, Arjun Rampal has been missing from the silver screen for a long time. The actor was last seen in J.P. Dutta's Paltan. Reports have it that Arjun Rampal has multiple movies in different stages of productions. He reportedly has Rajiv S. Ruia's Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan, Sanjay Sharma's Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds, among others.

