Jacqueline Fernandez Shows "Hula Hoop Magic" In This TikTok Video; Watch

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez is a popular Bollywood actor. She is quite active on social media. She shows "Hula Hoop Magic" in this TikTok video. Have a look.

jacqueline fernandez

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently created magic with Tiktok’s new filter. She amazed her fans with incredible looks on this trending entertainment app. The Kick actor danced with a hula hoop. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Earlier, other actors including Shilpa Shetty and Nora Fatehi made headlines for their interesting TikTok videos. They changed looks and reminisced different songs with the application’s latest filter. However, Jaqueline Fernandez stole the limelight with her incredible video. 

Jacqueline Fernandez's stupendous hula hoop dance

The actor starts by tapping her feet to an energetic tune. She grabs a hula hoop from the ground and changes her bottom into a vibrant mermaid. As the video progresses, she changes into an animated lass in a dazzling slit skirt. Then she gets a gooey monster and gives scared expressions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

After bending again, she finds that she is a robot. Jaqueline Fernandez showcases her different avatar by doing a robot dance. The next time, she becomes a princess in a flared gown. Later on, she becomes invisible.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Unconditional Love For Her Pet Cats Is Evident In THESE Posts

Also read: Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha Look Dazzling In Bright Sequinned Gowns 

Jacqueline Fernandez's video is trending 

Jacqueline Fernandez’s video was an instant hit. It took no time to become a trend on TikTok. Moreover, this video received more than 4.4 million likes and 1.05K comments, appreciating the actor for the same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on


Celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra are also quite active on TikTok. They engage with their fans regularly. TikTok is among the most used platforms of this time. 

Also read: Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez To Be A Part Of Bohemia's Next Music Video?

Also read: IIFA 2020: BJP Takes A Dig At MP Government As Salman Khan, Jacqueline Announces Event

 

 

