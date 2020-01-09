Jacqueline Fernandez & John Abraham Start Shoot For Their Action Thriller 'Attack'

John Abraham was last seen in the comedy-drama film Pagalpanti. He was seen in the movie alongside Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda. After this, John is ready to make a new movie titled Attack. John had announced the film last year by sharing a video where he was seen learning to use firearms. In the movie, we will be seeing Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh alongside John Abraham. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, he also had said that the shooting was going to start in January 2020. John recently shared a picture from the set of the movie. Take a look at it here.

John Abraham shares a picture from the sets of Attack:

In this image shared by John, we can see that the shoot of the film has started. We can see that the shoot started on January 8, 2020. John shared a picture of the clapperboard and marked the start of the film. He captioned the picture by writing “Attack” Shoot begins !!!" and also mentioned the people who are part of the project. Jacqueline also shared the post on her Instagram story. After this, Jacqueline also said a few things about the film in the interview with an entertainment portal. Here is all you should know about it.

Jacqueline Fernandez on working in Attack

Jacqueline Fernandez spoke about how she and John have worked together in Housefull 2 and Dishoom. She also spoke about her co-star Rakul Preet Singh and said that Rakul is brilliant and claimed that Rakul will do justice to her role in the film. She also added that she is happy to be a part of the project.

Attack is an action thriller where John will be the leading man. The film is written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It is set to release on August 14, 2020.

Image Courtesy: John Abraham Instagram

