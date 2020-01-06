Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Good Time With Her BAEs In Bollywood

Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez is a Bollywood actor who is popular for her dance skills more than her acting. The actor is not seen in a lot of movies but the actor is known to have a lot of friends in B-town. She keeps updating about her life to her fans, by being active on social media. Here are her some best friends from b-town.

Jacqueline Fernandez's best buddies in B-town

Read Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Some Of Her New Year Resolutions For 2020

The actor is great friends with Salman Khan the duo were seen in the movies Kick and Race 3. While Kick was a hit film, with the best storyline but, Race 3 was a flop. But, the two maintain a great relationship even today.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen with actor Varun Dhawan in the film Judwaa 2. Apart from sharing a great bond on screen, the duo shares a great bond off-screen too. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of her family along with Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend enjoying a new year lunch, abroad.

Read Jacqueline Fernandez Wanted To Be A Nun? B-Town Glam Queen Gets Candid With Neha Dhupia

It seems nobody can beat Jacqueline Fernandez in making amazing friends in Bollywood. Wherever she travels across the world, she always shares a picture of her with her amazing set of friends who share the same energy level as hers.

Read Jacqueline Fernandez Has Funny 'banana' Talk With Neha Dhupia, Reveals Actor Who Is 'kela'

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in three movies this year, Attack (April 9, 2020), Dancing Dad (December 4, 2020) and Humari Shaadi (December 16, 2020).

Read Jacqueline Fernandez & Varun Dhawan's Swiss Holiday Is All Things Fun; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.