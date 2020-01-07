Jacqueline Fernandez Slays The Dub-game In Various Fun Videos

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most followed celebrities of the country and has a huge following on different social media platforms. From Instagram to TikTok, she keeps her fans updated and entertained at all times. The actor loves to mouth and dub different dialogues from famous movies.The Sri Lankan beauty is rocking on the viral video sharing app TikTok and the actress regularly uploads videos. Here are five fun videos that the actor uploaded, mouthing dialogues and songs that were hugely appreciated by fans.

Jacqueline Fernandez's fun dubbed videos

1. In the video posted, the 'Kick' actor Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen making a TikTok video with a friend. She can be seen in a gym outfit as she mouths the dialogues in the video. The video is hilarious and is of a conversation between two people. The conversation is awkward.

2. In this video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen grooving to the beats of a famous song that is a rage on the platform. In the video, the Sri Lankan beauty, in a red lehenga and traditional Indian jewellery is grooving to the beats with panache. The song is hugely popular and most TikTok sensations have grooved to its beats.

3. In the video posted, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen grooving to some upbeat music. She can also be seen making a transition in the video. She has also added a filter to the video. The video was probably shot on her makeup van.

4. In this video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen transitioning from a no makeup look to a completely gorgeous makeup look. Read Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Some Of Her New Year Resolutions For 2020

5. In this TikTok video, she can be seen in a hilarious avatar. She is dubbing a funny dialogue. She has made the video in collaboration with the celebrity makeup artist Mikey Contractor.

