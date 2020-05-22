Jacqueline Fernandez And Sonam Kapoor In Red Pantsuit; See Pics

Bollywood divas are accustomed to grabbing attention with their stunning fashionable looks. From slaying traditional, formal, sporty, off-duty, to fusion looks, Bollywood actors do not shy away from experimenting with outfits and trying out new styles. They make heads turn with their voguish attires and inspire the latest fashion trends in the industry.

Bollywood actors make heads turn at major red carpet events and they continue to rock with their impeccable sartorial choices. For some time now, monotone formal outfits have been in the trend and celebrities have been shelling out style goals with their fresh looks. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor gained immense popularity for their red-shaded monotone formal suits. Take a look at their photos.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s red monotone suit

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez knows how to steal the limelight with her voguish looks. Just like her chirpy personality, she tries to keep her wardrobe cheerful. From stunning in lavish evening gowns to rocking quirky tee with jeans, she has done it all.

Around two years ago, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a formal ensemble at the Mumbai Film Festival. She paired a bright red blazer with similar-shaded pants. Featuring a plunging neckline, her blazer highlighted her waist and accentuated her bell-shaped pants. For a rounded off look, Jacqueline Fernandez sported chunky bracelets, opted for a minimal makeup look with a nude lip shade, and secured her side-swept hairstyle with curls.

Sonam Kapoor’s classic monotone outfit

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor leads the pack when it comes to experimenting with fresh trends. Known for her distinct style, she slays her looks in every outfit she dons. Sonam Kapoor opted for a red-shaded monotone formal ensemble for the screening of The Zoya Factor in September 2019. She buttoned her crisp blazer with fitting bell-bottom pants. Featuring her collar bones, the blazer also has pockets and full-length sleeves.

Sonam Kapoor opted for a side-parted sleek hairdo and her straightened hair loose. To complete her look, the actor sported a black leather bag, applied a red lip shade, and accessorised pink heart-shaped ear studs. Moreover, Sonam Kapoor secured her hair with an adorable heart and arrow hairclip. Take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor's works

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in Netflix’s original film, Mrs. Serial Killer alongside Manoj Bajpayee. It opened to mixed reviews. The actor has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack in her pipeline, which also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor in 2019. The actor was applauded for her performance in former, while latter opened to mixed reviews upon its release.

