Jacqueline Fernandez And Varun Dhawan Are Real-life Best Buddies; Here's Proof

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been part of several successful movies over the years. She has collaborated various successful actors including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and John Abraham. Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2 and Dishoom. The duo also shares a great bond, besides their amazing on-screen chemistry. So, we have compiled some of the pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez with Varun Dhawan that you must check out right away. Take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez's quirkiest photos with Varun Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez worked in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 alongside Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan in the leading roles. After the success of the romantic comedy flick, Judwaa team spent a gala time having dinner at a place. In the picture, they are all cheerful and can be seen posing for the camera at the other end of the dining table. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a series of pictures with her co-stars. Moreover, she posted two photos with Varun Dhawan.

The actor shared a monochrome selfie while posing with Dhawan. They are looking at each other and laughing heartily. Jacqueline Fernandez has donned a black halter neck dress on the occasion. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan wore a casual patterned t-shirt with pants. Take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a cropped picture of herself with Varun Dhawan. She can be seen serving food to the actor while smiling. Varun Dhawan, on the other side, is looking at his food. In the caption accompanying this picture, Jacqueline Fernandez has written that Dhawan has left so much to learn from her.

Jacqueline Fernandez kick-started her new year with a bunch of her favourite people. She had her first lunch of 2020 with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Gstaad, an upscale resort town of Switzerland. Fernandez’s mother also accompanied her for the meal. Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo in which they have donned furry and warm clothes amid the chilly weather.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared in Netflix’s original film Mrs Serial Killer, which received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. The actor has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack in her kitty. It will feature Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham alongside Fernandez in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan last appeared in Street dancer 3D. He has David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 in his pipeline. He will star alongside Sara Ali Khan in the 1995 movie’s remake.

