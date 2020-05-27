Chrissy Teigen's Children Pose With Their Grandmother In These Pictures

Chrissy Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen is a constant part of Chrissy's family pictures. As per reports, she stays with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Besides lending a helping hand to her daughter, Vilailuck Teigen also spends lots of fun time with her grandchildren, Miles Theodore and Luna Simone. Here we have compiled some of the most adorable pictures of Vilailuck Teigen with her grandchildren; take a look at them below.

Vilailuck Teigen's photos with her grandchildren

Vilaluck Teigen likes taking her grandchildren for an outing. A couple of months ago, she took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture while posing with Miles Theodore and Luna Simone at Grand Central Market. Standing in front of the quirky background, the younger kid is in his grandmother’s arms, while the elder one is elated holding a unicorn toy.

Vilaluck Teigen is quite fond of cooking and her social media is proof. Chrissy Teigen’s mother creates scrumptious delicacies and her granddaughter Luna Simone helps her in the kitchen. Earlier this year, Vilaluck Teigen took to photo-sharing platform and posted an adorable snap with Luna Simone with a perfectly cooked dish. The duo looked adorable in matching aprons.

While Vilaluck Teigen poses for the camera, her granddaughter is glad to be holding the plate. In the caption accompanying the picture, Vilaluck Teigen dropped two emoticons including a chef and a red heart.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Vilaluck Teigen, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore are a part of the wondrous family picture. While Chrissy Teigen is holding the elder child, Legend has baby Miles Theodore in his arms. On the other hand, Vilaluck Teigen is sitting on the ground by taking the support of her daughter’s legs. All of them are smiling and looking into the camera for a family picture. Moreover, Chrissy Teigen wrote a hilarious caption for the Instagram post, which garnered numerous comments and likes from her fans and followers on social media.

Vilaluck Teigen spent her girl’s day out with her two daughters Chrissy Teigen and Tina Teigen. Moreover, her granddaughter Luna Simone, who is coyly smiling for the camera also accompanied them. In the picture on social media, they all have donned distinct outfits for their day out. In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Vilaluck Teigen called them her girls. Take a look at the adorable photo of girls.

