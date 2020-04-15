Jacqueline Fernandez & Waluscha DeSousa At Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amid Lockdown?

While the lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus, superstar Salman Khan and his family moved to their Panvel farmhouse from Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The Bharat actor often celebrates his birthday at this farmhouse. But now that the lockdown has been extended Bhai is seen enjoying his time at the farmhouse with his horses. It is is also reported that Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha DeSousa are also spending their time during lockdown at Salman Khan's farmhouse. Here is what we know about it.

Jacqueline Fernandez & Waluscha DeSousa spend time at Salman Khan's farmhouse

According to the reports by a leading daily, it was reported that actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha DeSousa are also at Salman's Panvel Farmhouse named Arpita Farms. It was reported that they are unable to return to Mumbai due to the lockdown.

The reports of Jacqueline being with Salman and family during the lockdown came after she was seen in Arpita Khan Sharma's video. In the video, Jacqueline was seen chilling with Ahil Sharma. They both seemed to be having a conversation while munching on Oreo biscuits. Arpita captioned the video by writing "Lovestruck by Jacqueline." Take a look at the video here. In another picture, Waluscha is seen riding a Being Human bicycle.

Apart from this, Salman is seen enjoying his time at his Panvel farmhouse to the fullest. He is spending time taking care of his horses and is even making funny videos with them. He recently shared videos of him feeding grass to the horses by keeping it on his head. Take a look at his funny clips here.

