Urvashi Rautela Tries Her Hand At The #GendaPhoolChallenge For Jacqueline Fernandes; Watch

Urvashi Rautela entered Bollywood with Singh Saab The Great in 2013. She was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Anil Kapoor. The actor is currently quarantining in her Mumbai house and regularly shares updates about her well-being with her fans.

Urvashi Rautela tries her hand at the #GendaPhoolChallenge

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is quite a popular face on the video-sharing platform, TikTok. The actor regularly shares videos of herself on the same. She has gained more than 6 million followers on the platform in a short period. Urvashi Rautela recently shares a video of herself attempting to do the #GendaPhoolChallenge.

The #GendaPhoolChallenge is an online challenge by actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The challenge is when people attempt to dance on her latest hit song with Badshah, Genda Phool. Urvashi Rautela in the latest video is seen attempting the same.

Urvashi Rautela is seen dressed in a yellow Anarkali kurta along with blacked printed palazzo pants. The actor has donned a pair of yellow sunglasses and completed the look with huge statement earrings. She is seen grooving to the tunes of Genda Phool and attempting to nail the hook step of the song.

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s video here:

The #GendaPhoolChallenege has been gaining extreme popularity on all social media platforms. Many celebrities across the country are attempting their hand at it. Even Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurana was seen grooving to the tunes of Badshah’s Genda Phool.

Genda Phool starring Jacqueline Fernandez was released a few weeks ago. In just a handful of days, the song has jumped up the charts and is now one of the top songs. Genda Phool has already crossed 120 million views on Youtube.

