Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Some Of Her New Year Resolutions For 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez recently spoke to an entertainment publishing magazine where she opened up about some of her New Year resolutions. While having a conversation with a media publication in Mumbai, Jacqueline said that she wanted to revisit a lot of things that she has done in the past. Fernandez reveals that she used to be an adventure junkie and says that there is a need to bring back that side of her. She said that she used to go sky diving, bungee jumping and crazy things like that and misses doing such things. Read more to know what exactly did Jacqueline Fernandez say.

Jacqueline Fernandez in 2020

Elaborating, Fernandez said that she is a positive person who always tries to follow the saying “never say never”. At the same time, she feels that all women need to be self-reliant, independent, ready for anything that may happen in the future. The magazine also mentioned the actor in their Instagram post which had some great words for the Shrilankan star. In the post, the crew wrote regardless of what may be happening around her, the cheerful Sri Lankan beauty always stands tall. They also wrote that as an influencer, her domain is global now, as Huda Kattan recently announced a new launch named after her. She also spoke about the time she made her acting debut without any movie experience. She said she had no film family, no friends here and basically had one agent which helped her through.

