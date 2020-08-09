Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim's Festive Pictures Will Set Some Serious Relationship Goals

Dipika Kakkar is a popular face in the Indian television industry. The actor is best known for her performance in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Apart from her acting skills, her relationship with Shoaib Ibrahim is widely noted. The Bigg Boss 2018 winner tied the knot with Sasural Simar Ka co-star, Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 and the two often share pictures with each other on social media platforms. With all that said now, here are some of Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim's pictures together that may give fans some major couple goals:

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim's pictures

Dipika Kakkar recently shared a picture with Shoaib Ibrahim that garnered widespread attention. The picture shared showcases Ibrahim looking at her while Dipika poses for the camera. The actor penned, ''Mujhe dekhein tumhaari aankhein,

Isme kya meri khata hai 😜 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @shoaib2087 #allhamdulillah #lifeisallaboutlove''. Check out:

ALSO READ | Vijay Varma Opens Up About Nepotism Debate And His Bond With 'Yaara' Co-stars

Dipika Kakar, who is an avid social media user, constantly updates fans on her daily activities. In the post shared below, Kakkar took a trip down her memory lane and shared a picture of her with Shoaib. The couple can be seen posing in an adorable way. She captioned, ''Thats me for you and you for me. Thats how our future will always be!!!!!!❤️ #throwbackthursday''.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan To Resume Shooting 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Next Week Post COVID Recovery

From hanging out at malls to beaches and dinner dates, Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim have often indulged in romantic activities on a regular basis. In the picture shared below by Kakkar, the actor shared a picture of them together during one of their Sunday outings. She accompanied the picture with a caption, ''Sunday being spent the right way!! @shoaib2087 ❤️'' Check out the post shared by the actor:

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon's 'Kshatriya' Was To Feature Manisha Koirala And Rekha; Read Trivia

The actor also shared a heartfelt note for her husband, co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. She thanked Ibrahim for supporting and showcased her love for him by sharing a picture and penning some thoughtful words. She wrote, ''ust wanna tell u, Thank u❤️... for making my life so so so beautiful... ki kabhi mujhe hi lagta hai kahin sapna to nahi... 🙈🙈🙈 filmy line hai par i mean it ❤️... Its almost like a dream to have such a peacefull happy life in a world thats totally surrounded by Negativity and how!!! But u handle everything with utmost patience and at every step teach me to do the same ❤️ You are my world, my life❤️ Tum ho to mai hun... tumse hi mai hun ❤️❤️❤️ @shoaib2087 . #evileyesoff #alhamdulillah #blessed''.

ALSO READ | Siddharth Jadhav To Subodh Bhave: What Were Marathi Celebs Upto This Weekend?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.