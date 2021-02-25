Jacqueline Fernandez Dazzles In The Sun On 'Bachchan Pandey' Sets; DJ Snake Reacts

It was recently announced that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was roped in to add the glamour quotient in Sajid Nadiadwala's next project Bachchan Pandey. The actress had taken to Instagram to share the news with her fans by posting a picture of a clapperboard that read "Bachchan Pandey. Day 1 - JF." Along with Jacky, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Jacqueline recently posted one more picture of herself from the sets of her new movie.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up On Living Independently: 'Need To Have The Right Balance'

Jacqueline Fernandez clicks a pic from the sets on 'Bachchan Pandey'

The Kick actress took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself in Jaisalmer while on the sets of her new movie Bachchan Pandey. The actress is seen covering her eyes from the sun with a big toothy smile on her face. Her face is bare of any makeup and her hair is up in a simple bun. Her attire consists of a light beige bomber jacket. Along with the picture, Jacky tagged all her co-stars and Sajid Nadiadwala and called them "my favs" along with the #bachanpanday. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's latest Instagram picture below:

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Glimpses Of How She Spent Her 'fav Day', See Pictures

Popular international singer, DJ snake commented on Jacky's picture with a crown emoji. Jacqueline's fans and followers found her picture to be very cute and bombarded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many users wrote cute and complimented the actress for her beautiful smile. Read some of the fan comments on her photo below:

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Begins Shooting For 'Bachchan Pandey', Shares Picture

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies and new projects

Jacqueline is currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. The actress was spotted with co-star Akshay Kumar attending a social event in the city of Jaisalmer. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram. the story revolves around a kind-hearted villager who takes down the enemies of his fiancee's father in order to protect his family. The movie has been directed by Farhad Samji and written by Mithlesh Kaushik.

The shooting of the movie recently went on floors and Bachchan Pandey is set to release on January 26 next year. She has recently launched her own fitness workout series She Rox which will be available on TRUCONNECT by the TV.FIT, which is a fitness and wellness community app. The actress had shared the announcement of her new workout series on Instagram on February 14. Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix suspense thriller movie Mrs Serialkiller alongside Manoj Bajpai.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Greets Instafam With 'Upside Down Hi'; Gets Fans Love-struck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.