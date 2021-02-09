Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up On Living Independently: 'Need To Have The Right Balance'

Jacqueline Fernandez has had a very busy 2021 to look forward to. The actor made her debut in Bollywood a few years back and as she progresses in her career, she has also been moving ahead in her personal life too. She recently opened up about her journey of turning into an independent woman and spoke about the challenges she faces when living independently. She shared that she's a morning person and prefers to start her day early as it gives her enough time for herself before the work commitments begin.

Jacqueline Fernandez opens about living alone

She continues saying that she starts her day with yoga followed by a bulletproof coffee which helps her stay energised through the day. She maintains a journal which she writes in the morning that helps her channel her thoughts. The diva ended her story by mentioning that she spends an hour doing the house chores while looking into the groceries and cleaning the house, looking at the food menu.

Jacqueline Fernandez also said that living independently does give her freedom but also brings her a lot of challenges along with it. Adding that one needs to have the right balance of personal and professional life. Jacqueline has surely taken the challenges in her stride in her workspace. Similarly, her personal life sounds no different as she moves to this new phase of life. The actor makes sure of looking after her home and take care of it while making sure to entertain her audience.

The multi-tasker and her fans will be having a treat when they witness her on the silver screen with multiple blockbusters. On the work front, she will be seen in upcoming movies like Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Attack and Cirkus, which will be releasing in 2021. The upcoming films which will be releasing this year are being released under the banner of huge production houses. After being a part of the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film directed by Lakshay Raj Anand. The film will star John Abraham and Rakul Preet with Jacqueline Fernandez.

