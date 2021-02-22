Jacqueline Fernandez Begins Shooting For 'Bachchan Pandey', Shares Picture

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on Monday, February 22, 2021, to reveal that she has begun shooting for her upcoming film titled Bachchan Pandey. The actor also went on to share a picture of her and her co-star which is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they are very excited about the upcoming film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of her and her co-star Akshay Kumar. The duo can be seen striking an adorable pose and are all smiles in the candid monochrome picture. Jacqueline can be seen donning a white outfit and opted for a high ponytail hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. Akshay, on the other hand, can be seen donning a checkered shirt.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji ðŸŽ¬ðŸ”¥ Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?” Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Jacqueline Fernandez shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to comment on how excited they are about the upcoming film, while the others went on to wish her luck. One of the users wrote, “Awesome, this is so good”, while the other one wrote, “all the best for the upcoming film”. Check out a few comments below.

About the film

Bachchan Pandey cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Kriti Sanon, among others. The film is a remake of the 2014 film Veeram, in which a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee's father to protect his family. The movie has been helmed by Farhad Samji and written by Mithlesh Kaushik. Bachchan Pandey is set to release on January 26, 2022. Fans are quite excited about the upcoming film as they often go on to flood the social media handles with several questions to the makers.

