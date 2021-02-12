Jacqueline Fernandez Greets Instafam With 'Upside Down Hi'; Gets Fans Love-struck

On February 12, 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture featuring herself. In the picture, the actor can be seen doing aerial yoga. While sharing the picture, Jacqueline greeted her fans and followers with a ‘Hi’ in an ‘upside-down’ pose. Take a look at her latest picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez poses while doing aerial yoga

In the picture, the fitness buff can be seen in the midst of her aerial yoga. She wore a white coloured ballet outfit with transparent white stockings. She wore subtle makeup and confidently looked into the camera while posing. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Upside down Hi!” with a white flower emoticon.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her fans hailed her fitness standards. Manish Malhotra, Sasha Jairam, Seema Khan, Maye Musk and several other celebs dropped heart-eyed face emoticons and red hearts. A fan commented, “Slayer” with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Athletic man” with a loving face emoticon.

Jacqueline is a fitness freak who often shares snippets from her yoga session, ballet dancing, or pole workouts. Seeing Jacqueline Fernandez photos, many of her fans hail her for her curvy toned body. In one of her recent pictures shared on January 13, 2021, the Housefull actor can be seen posing herself as a ballerina. She looked elegant in her white ballet outfit and golden ballet shoes. In the caption, she wrote, “Time is now Queens @sherox.life coming soon” with a red heart. Jacqueline also shared several other snippets in various poses from her ballet session.

Many of her fans dropped red heart and positive comments. The Trillionaire Life official team commented, “Queen of Bollywood” with a pair of crown emojis and red hearts. Yami Gautam called her ‘amazing’ and dropped a heart-eyed face emoji. Urvashi Rautela commented, “Legs” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

On the work front, the actor has appeared in popular films such as Housefull 3, Race 3, Roy, Drive, Brothers and several others. Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix’s thriller series Mrs Serial Killer, released in the month of May. She will next be seen in an action drama Bachchan Pandey, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

