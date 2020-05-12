Jacqueline Fernandez Describes First Meeting With Manoj Bajpayee, Amid Mrs Serial Killer

Mrs Serial Killer stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. The Netflix original film released on May 1, 2020, and opened to mixed responses. In an exclusive interview with a portal, Fernandez talked about a certain image she had about her co-star, Manoj Bajpayee, before working with him.

Jacqueline Fernandez described her first meeting with Manoj Bajpayee

Talking about Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed that she had seen him in intense roles. As an audience, she said, one sometimes believes that’s who the person actually is and fails to understand that there’s a human being behind those characters that he/she plays. Fernandez said she had never met Bajpayee before her film shoot.

Speaking about her first meeting with him, Jacqueline Fernandez told that she met him in Nainital on the set of Mrs Serial Killer. Reminiscing the encounter, she told that was the second or third day of the shoot and she was in her room, before hearing chatter about Manoj Bajpayee being there. Fernandez thought that she had to meet him.

Jacqueline Fernandez elaborated how her myth got busted. She revealed that she was scared to meet her senior co-star. Additionally, Fernandez assumed that he was a person who sits in the corner quietly, observes everything, go through his lines, and asks for a rehearsal out of nowhere. With the image and stories in her head, Fernandez thought she was going to be intimidated.

However, when she reached for lunch, she observed that everyone was dying laughing at the table. Along with two younger actors, the filmmaker Shirish Kunder was present. Later on, Manoj Bajpayee joined them and told a story about an incident before Fernandez took the initiative to meet him.

In the interview, she revealed that at that point she found him completely different from what she had imagined. Fernandez also called Manoj Bajpayee a chilled out person, cool, and someone who shares jokes before the director calls the action. She said that she had an amazing experience working with him.

