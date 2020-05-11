Jacqueline Fernandez's Saddest Onscreen Moments You Must Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez started her acting career with the fantasy flick Aladin, sharing the big screen with Amitabh Bachchan in her debut film. She then went on to star in films that featured several established actors like Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan. She has played the characters of a bubbly, happy go lucky as well as mature and serious person. Read on to know more about her saddest on-screen moments:

Jacqueline Fernandez's saddest onscreen moments

Break up-scene from Kick

In the film Kick, Salman Khan's character is not fit for marrying Jacqueline Fernandez's character according to her father as he does not stay stable on any of his jobs. He keeps on changing his jobs as he does not find his 'kick' in these normal jobs. This leads to a fight between the two and they eventually break up. It is one of the saddest scenes from the film, where Jacqueline Fernandez's character break in tears. The film is directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Aftermath of Flying Jatt fight

In the film A Flying Jatt, Jacqueline Fernandez plays the love interest of the lead character of Aman, played by Tiger Shroff. In the film, when Aman is brutally beaten by the new supernatural threat named Raka, a toxic monster, and his brother is killed, he becomes depressed. This is the saddest moment of the film and Jacqueline Fernandez's character Kriti also breaks down in tears. The film is directed is by Remo D'Souza.

A sad scene from Murder 2

In the film Murder 2, a psychological thriller released in 2011, Jacqueline Fernandez plays the role of Priya, a beautiful model who is in love with Arjun, played by Emraan Hashmi. In the film, Priya is in love with Arjun, who does not love her back. In one scene she begs for his love but he denies it. Her performance in this scene impressed quite a few critics.

