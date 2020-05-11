Jacqueline Fernandez Feels "life Is Short" After Spending Time In Lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez has managed to attract a strong and loyal fan following that appreciates her for all the good deeds she does. Jacqueline Fernandez has now been a trending topic since she shared her thoughts while spending her time during the quarantine. She came across some life-altering realisations and has now realised that life is too short. Jacqueline Fernandez said that it is important to make the most of the time we have in our hands. Read more to know about what Jacqueline Fernandez said.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable IGTV Videos That You Must Watch; Check Them Out

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Glimpse Of Her Quarantine At Salman Khan's House; Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez feels "life is short"

A source confirmed to a media portal that Jacqueline Fernandez has been going through some new thoughts lately. After spending a lot of time in quarantine, she feels that life is short. She says that we need to be doing things that we enjoy doing and love. She also feels that everyone should be spending time with the people we love because of the uncertainty of life that “you are here one day and gone the next”. She asks her fans to really make the most out of life and treat it as an important lesson. She is currently spending her time in Salman Khan’s farmhouse that is located in Panvel.

Also Read | Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Make Special Announcement In Farmhouse Interview, Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez news

On the professional end, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the Netflix release, Mrs Serial Killer. The film revolves around a wife who tries to prove her husband’s innocence. She does the same by committing the same crimes for which his husband was brought in and jailed. The film stars popular faces of the industry including Mohit Raina, Manoj Bajpai and Darshan Jariwala. The film was released on May 1, 2020, and is directed by Shirish Kunder. The film was backed by Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder and it was released on the popular internet streaming platform, Netflix.

Can't keep calm, Mrs. Serial Killer is now streaming on Netflix!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NwTHp5p0yS — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 1, 2020

Also Read | 'Tere Bina': Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Song Shot Fully At Farmhouse; Watch Teaser

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez's Saddest Onscreen Moments You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.