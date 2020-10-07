Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoys A Horse Ride At Amateur Riders' Club; Talks About Consistency

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the Amateur Riders’ Club in Mumbai. In the pictures, she is seen enjoying a fun ride on a brown horse with COVID-related protection including gloves and a face mask. She has also put forth a message about consistency and how it can help people grow in the long run. Jacqueline Fernandez’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her indulge in sports and outdoor activities.

Jacqueline’s horse ride

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a couple of pictures from the Amateur Riders’ Club in Mahalakshmi while speaking about how consistently she has been visiting this place. In the pictures posted, she is seen riding a brown horse with rider’s gear, which includes a helmet and boots. The candid pictures have been clicked in motion while she is busy concentrating on the field.

The actor is seen wearing a proper sports outfit while she engages in the adventure activity. She is spotted donning a white half-sleeve shirt which has been paired with black high-waist bottoms. She has added a pair of black leather boots with a matching black helmet and an olive green face mask. Her hair has been tied into a braid for easy movement.

In the caption for the post, Jacqueline Fernandez has given a small life tip based on her current situation. She has mentioned that consistency is always the key to creating a successful future. She has also shed some light on the difference that comes with daily routine changes. Have a look at the pictures on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, her fans have complimented her look and her love for outdoor activities. A few people have also dropped in a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on Jacqueline Fernandez’s pictures here.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing a key role in an upcoming action film, Attack. The plot of this film is based on the infamous Kashmiri Pandit incident which left the country in shock. The film is being directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and will also star actors like Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

