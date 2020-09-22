Jacqueline Fernandez's Early Morning Click At Amateur Riders’ Club In Mahalakshmi

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the Amateur Riders’ Club in Mahalakshmi, Mumbai. In the picture posted, she can be seen relaxing under a shed as she gears up for a horse riding session, early in the morning. In the comments section of the post, her fans have wished her a good morning while complimenting her casual look in the picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez at the riders’ club

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently updated her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a candid picture of herself as she is getting ready for a horse riding session. The actor is seen dressed in the official Amateur Riders’ Club jersey while she is sitting patiently to kick-start her session. The jersey has been paired with a pair of khaki pants that seem apt for the situation. She also appears in stunning cowboy boots that rise above the calf level.

Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be smiling through her pink mask while she looks to her right side. She is also spotted with a cup of morning coffee while she sits with other members of the Amateur Riders’ Club in Mumbai. In the caption for the post, the actor mentioned that she was at the venue at 6:30 in the morning. She has also added a ‘rainbow’ emoticon to express her mood better. Have a look at the picture on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Jacqueline Fernandez’s followers have wished her good morning with sweet messages. A few of her fans have also mentioned how stunning she looks in the riders’ outfit. One of her fan pages has quirkily mentioned how difficult it is to get up that early in the morning. Have a look at few of the comments here.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has been working on the film Attack alongside actor John Abraham. The film is being directed by Lakshya Raj Anand who has also contributed to the story of the film. The plot of Attack is expected to be based on the Kashimi Pandit extortion which had a huge impact on the country.

