Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Truly Unmissable Pic With Her Mom

Housefull 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on Monday, September 14, 2020, to share an unseen picture from her childhood album. The actor went on to share an adorable picture with her mother striking poses. The actor also went on to pen a sweet caption with the picture. Fans are going all gaga on seeing this post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a major throwback picture with her mother. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting beside her mother, Kim Fernandez, and is all-smiles in the camera. In the post, the actor can be seen sporting a full black outfit and opted for a middle parting hairdo. Her mother, on the other hand, opted for a red top with a plunging neckline along with a black pant. She completed her look by opting for a curly hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet caption for her mother. She wrote, “Best friends forever â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #mumsie”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. The post also received several likes and happy comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how beautiful the duo looks, while some praised Jacqueline for calling her mother her best friend. One of the users wrote, “omg! This is such an adorable picture”, while the other one wrote, “loving the bond! Also, being beautiful runs in your family :)” Take a look at a few comments below.

The avid social media user that she is, Jacqueline shares several pictures, videos, stories, and much more giving fans a glimpse into professional and personal life. Also, this is not the first time the actor has shared a picture with her mom. Apart from this post, Jacqueline recently shared a picture of her mom and dad revealing how much she misses them. She also wrote saying that she cannot wait to meet them after the current situation has vanished. Take a look the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the crime thriller series, Mrs Serial Killer alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack alongside Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham in the lead role. The film is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2020 release.

