Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhant Kapoor Stun Fans With Their Scenic Pics Of A Vibrant Sky

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Siddhant Kapoor both took to their Instagram to upload a scenic picture of the sky. Both the actors showed off their photography skills on the social media platform and fans showered their posts with much love. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Siddhant Kapoor's posts.

Jacqueline Fernandez's pink skies pic

In the post uploaded by Jacqueline Fernandez, fans can spot the view of the sea and the sky. The skies have a pink and orange tint to it and the sea is also reflecting the same colour. The picture looks postcard appropriate and the sea also looks very calm in the post. Jacqueline added no caption with her post apart from one emoji and let her picture speak for itself.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that picture was very beautiful. A few fans added that the post was breathtaking as well. Take a look at the comments that fans left on Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post:

Pic Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Siddhant Kapoor's orange skies pics

Siddhant uploaded a rather dynamic picture of the sky. Fans could also spot the sea and the skies in his post but the colour tones were a bit darker. The pictures must have been clicked a little bit later in the evening when compared to Jacqueline Fernandez's post as the colour tones were a bit bold. Fans could spot a very bright orange and purple shade of colour reflecting from the sea and the sky featured a lighter orange shade as well.

Siddhant added a small caption with his post. He mentioned that he was stunned to see the colours in the sky. His caption read - 'Don’t think I will ever see these colours in a long time here again! Speechless! ahhhhhh #sidroomview #fireinthesky #magic #suset #mybombay' (sic).

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans and celebs mentioned the post was beautiful. Other fans added that the pictures were stunning. Take a look at the comments on Siddhant's post:

Pic Credit: Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez & Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram

