Jacqueline Fernandez's Fans Extend Birthday Wishes As 'Kick' Actress Turns 35

Jacqueline Fernandez turns a year-old today and the actor has been getting immense love from fans on her birthday. Jacqueline Fernandez over the years has gone on to deliver several hits and thus has become one of the most loved actors in modern times. Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her charm and acting abilities on screen which are highly appreciated by fans, thus as the actor celebrates her birthday today, fans extended wishes on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez's fans pour in birthday wishes

Jacqueline Fernandez is also a popular actor among the South film fans. She has been receiving wishes from several fan pages of south actors who have been amazed by her performances. Her work with Prabhas in Saaho was commendable according to some fans and thus the fan pages have been wishing her on her birthday. The actor has also been getting love from other fans as well who have wished her well during these pandemic times. Jacqueline Fernandez has transitioned into giving major Bollywood hits and has even set record-high numbers in term of Box Office collections. Hence she has become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. Take a look at tweets by fans who have wished the actor on her special day -

Wishing you a very very happy birthday gorgeous @Asli_Jacqueline

My favourite jodi Saljack 💥🔥🤞#HappyBirthdayJacquelineFernandez pic.twitter.com/vukAL5aJEB — Being Human - Bankar (@Devil_BBankar) August 11, 2020

I wish they were cast opposite in a movie 😭❤

They look so good together 🔥🔥#HrithikRoshan #jacquelinefernandez pic.twitter.com/u04b2kDRlH — Hrithikian Gauri🌟🌠 (@BaruaGauri) August 11, 2020

Wishing The Gorgeous @Asli_Jacqueline A Very Happy Birthday On Behalf Of All Rebelstar #Prabhas Fans ❤️pic.twitter.com/4trXk1zJEM — Troll PRABHAS Haters ™ (@TPHOffl_) August 11, 2020

Jacqueline, who is the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her debut in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial Aladin in 2009.#HappiestBirthdaytoyoumam❤️



Love you mam and also your work



💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥@Asli_Jacqueline❤️#jacquelinefernandez❤️ pic.twitter.com/QK281RHkA3 — 🥀Bunny🐰 (@00__Bunny__00) August 11, 2020

Here's wishing the stunning & ever

so elegant @Asli_Jacqueline

a very happy birthday! 🎂#HBDJacquelineFernandez wishing

you an amazing day

and wonderful year ahead.❤️#HappyBirthdayJacquelineFernandez pic.twitter.com/AYNdt91ur9 — JacqDevoted (@MeKaran13) August 10, 2020

The actor was also a part of a Netflix murder mystery series which revolved around the life of a serial killer. The series titled Mrs Serial Killer was much liked despite garnering mixed responses from audiences. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen next in Attack. The film will be directed by Lakshya Raj and will see the actor starring opposite John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Fans of the actors are quite excited to watch this upcoming action thriller and eagerly await more details to be unveiled regarding the project, according to a news portal.

