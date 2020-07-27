Pawan Kalyan's Farmhouse To Salman Khan's Posh Villa; A Look At Celebrity-owned Farmhouses

Apart from giving a sneak peek into the shooting schedule and locations, actors have often given glimpses of their holiday houses. The holiday pictures of Salman Khan from his Panvel farmhouse and Pawan Kalyan from his farmhouse, among many others, have managed to grab the attention of their fans. The lavish and exotic celebrity farmhouses might make you start planning to buy one soon. Check out a few below.

Salman Khan's farmhouse

After the Coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced nationwide, Salman Khan along with his friends, such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Niketan Madhok, among others, headed to his Panvel farmhouse. In social media posts, it seemed like the farmhouse is inhabited by numerous domesticated animals. The various posts also suggested that the farmhouse is surrounded by greenery and mountains.

Kangana Ranaut's villa in Manali

Kangana Ranaut owns a villa in her hometown Manali, called Kangana Heights. According to the online reports, it is located 2000 meters above the sea-level and has hand-painted wood panelling in the hallway. The Queen actor is currently enjoying her quarantine at her Manali's villa.

Pawan Kalyan's farmhouse

Pawan Kalyan has often been spotted most of the time relaxing at his farmhouse. According to a media report, he has a mango farm and does follow organic agricultural methods to grow vegetables. He also has a goshala at his farmhouse. His farmhouse is located near Janwada Village of Shankarpalli Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

Priyanka Chopra's Goa farmhouse

Global icon Priyanka Chopra owns a beautiful beach house in Goa near Baga Beach. Before PC tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018, the couple was spotted at her Goa farmhouse. Along with cousins including Parineeti Chopra and some friends, the couple enjoyed a vacation at PC’s beach house.

Saif Ali Khan's The Pataudi Palace

Son of actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian Cricket Team captain Mansoor Ali Khan, Said Ali Khan's family’s ancestral home is named the Pataudi Palace. It was earlier a heritage hotel. However, in 2014, Saif gained possession of the Palace.

