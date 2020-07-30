Jacqueline Fernandez Had 'absolutely No Social Life' In 10 Years, Prefers To Focus On Work

Jacqueline Fernandez revealed that she had no social life in the last decade of her acting career as she focuses on a better lifestyle. The actor has been actively posting about her daily exercises on social media. Read to know how she has been maintaining enthusiasm and energy for her work.

Jacqueline Fernandez didn't party in the last decade

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed how she spends her day. She said that she would do preparation, exercise and start fresh for work. The actor mentioned that it “actually took away” her social life big time. She had “absolutely no social life” in her 10 years of working in the industry. There was no partying and no late nights".

Jacqueline Fernandez added that she was like this her entire life but people who work with her day in and day out and her co-stars who have travelled with her, know that she does not spend much time out. The Kick star mentioned that a few days back, she was on a Zoom call with her A Gentleman directors Raj & DK, along with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. They were talking about Miami, on how they were shooting there and how she would never come out and party with the team. They would say ‘oh Jackie. you’re so boring and you’re the most boring one’, she stated. The actor noted that it is just because she would rather go home after shoots and sleep and wake up nice and early and start with her work.

Jacqueline Fernandez on dealing with anxiety

Jacqueline Fernandez has been quite active on her Instagram, where she has more than 40 million followers. A few weeks ago, she revealed on the social media platform that she has been dealing with some “major anxiety” in the past month. The actor stated that being consistent with yoga has taught her the valuable lesson of living in the moment. She mentioned that it has taught her what is even more important—gratitude for life and being alive. Jacqueline has been sharing her yoga exercises for a long time and has inspired many.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez recent made her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer. She received appreciation for trying something new, however, the Netflix original film garnered mostly negative reviews. Jacqueline will next be seen in Attack, an action thriller movie written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It also features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.

