Jacqueline Fernandez says Sushant Singh Rajput's death brought back anxiety issues for her

Terms like depression and anxiety have become more commonly-used terms in the film industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Numerous stars like Deepika Padukone shared their views on how depression was like ‘any other disease’ and was curable. Even Sushant's co-star from his last film before his death, Jacqueline Fernandez, too had faced stress, anxiety issues in the past, something she went through again after Sushant’s death.

Jacqueline remembers Sushant

In a recent interview with a media publication, Jacqueline stated she faced stresss and anxiety issues due to work a few years ago, where she did not know 'what was happening' to her. Stating that she would feel ‘lost’, the actor revealed that there would not be anyone she could turn to.

The Kick star stated that people would brush it off when she’d share her thoughts, and tell her that she could not be ‘ungrateful’ and that people like her who ‘have enough’ could not be talking like this. She stated that their thoughts made her realise that she was ‘able’, ‘healthy’, had enough and her family was with her.

However, Jacqueline claimed that despite her efforts, she would experience bouts where her chest would feel tight and she would struggle to breathe. She stated that keeping things to herself and immersing herself in work helped her deal with it. However, she shared that after Sushant’s death, she started feeling ‘strange’ and she started ‘contemplating lot of things.’ The actor revealed that the anxiety, the tightness in her chest, and not being able to breathe properly ‘just came flooding’ for her again.

Jacqueline stated that it was hard for her to ‘digest’ the fact that her co-star was no more. She stated that she had been watching all their pictures and videos, including their stage performances, since the event and that she could not in her ‘wildest dreams’ imagine that he would ‘take his life.’ The actor stated that it’d be her who’d often tell him that she was struggling with issues.

Sushant a 'genius'

Jacqueline revealed that she had fond memories of working with Sushant, doing a film, performing and travelling together. She called him a ‘genius’ and recalled how he’d always be excited to introduce her to books and authors and even Science. The Housefull 2 star stated that he used to teach her about philosophy, bio-hacking and ways to improve her wellness and energy level, something that helped her and changed her life in a way.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara premiered to a humongous response on Disney+Hostar on Friday. Not just did the film set records on the streaming platform, but even set benchmarks on IMDb ratings. Numerous stars, including Jacqueline Fernandez, hailed the movie and got emotional watching his final act.

