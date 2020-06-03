Jacqueline Fernandez Follows These Prominent Music Artists; Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer and she will next be seen in Attack, which is currently under the filming stage. Fernandez is an avid social media user and she keeps her fans entertained by updating them about her daily activities. With over 41 million followers on Instagram, she also follows some of the famous music artists. So, here are some of the popular music artists whom Jacqueline Fernandez follows.

Jacqueline Fernandez follows these popular music artists

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is widely known for singing Ambarsariya in Fukrey. She was nominated for several awards for her vocal performance in Ambarsariya. A few other notable songs of Sona Mohapatra include Jiya Laage Naa and Ankahee from Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and Fukrey respectively. Jacqueline follows her on Instagram.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, one of the widely revered music artists in the industry, has time and again delivered some stunning performances. The singer has carved a niche for herself in a very short span of time and wooed her fans with her unique singing style. Dua Lipa has become one of the leading singers in the disco-pop revival with albums like Future Nostalgia. Some other notable songs of Dua Lipa include Boys Will Be Boys, Pretty Please, Good In Bed, Levitating, Love Again, Cool, Hallucinate, Break My Heart, Don't Start Now and Physical. Jacqueline Fernandez follows this famous singer.

Jeffree Star

Jacqueline Fernandez follows makeup mogul and singer-songwriter, Jeffree Star. Star is widely known for his presence on platforms like MySpace, which he uses to promote his music as well as his fashion designs. The pop vocalist kickstarted his career in singing with an album titled Beauty Killer, which went on to bag several awards and accolades and also peaked at several charts including the US, US Elect, US Heat, and US Indie. Her debut album reached the 122nd position on the US Billboard chart. Some of the notable songs from her debut album include Prisoner and Lollipop Luxury.

Dillion Francis

The American musician and record producer is widely popular for shedding light on a very unique and offbeat genre, that is the moombahton genre. The Platinum-selling DJ and producer has delivered some stellar performances in songs including Anywhere, Candy, Coming Over, and Get Low. Jacqueline Fernandez follows this prominent artist.

