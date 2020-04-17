Kajol's Best Selfies That You Should Not Miss | See Pics Inside

Kajol is one of the most popular actors in the industry, who has appeared in several successful films throughout her career. Not only has she been delivering some outstanding performances but she also has been entertaining her fans on social media. Kajol recently celebrated the achievement of crossing over 10 million followers on Instagram. With all that said now, here are some of Kajol's selfies that you should not miss:

Kajol's best selfies

Kajol recently shared her selfie on Instagram that has been creating quite some buzz. She shared how fans can brighten up their day even after being homebound due to the Coronavirus lockdown. She wore lipstick and mascara and snapped the selfie.

Kajol time and again uploads selfies with daughter Nysa on her Instagram handle. The actor shared a sun-kissed selfie with daughter Nysa on Instagram. Check out the mommy-daughter selfie shared by Kajol:

Kajol has been giving fans an insight into her quarantine life and the way she has been spending time. She shared a selfie of her and the book she is currently reading. The goofy face she made in the selfie is what caught the attention of her fans.

Kajol shared a throwback selfie from her Paris trip last year on her Instagram page. She impressed the audience with her unique look. Dressed in a black top complete with the sunglasses and scarf, the actor looked mesmerising as her face lit from the bright sunlight.

