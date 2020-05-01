Jacqueline Fernandez's 'A Flying Jatt': Memorable Dialogues From The Movie

Jacqueline Fernandez is widely considered to be one of the most popular Bollywood actors. The actor kickstarted her journey in Bollywood with Sujay Ghosh's Aladin (2009) and since then there has been no turning back for the actor. She has impressed the audience with her outstanding performances and her style and fashion game. Some of her best performances came in movies like Aladin (2009), Murder 2 (2011), Kick (2014), Roy (2015), Housefull 3 (2016), A Gentleman (2017), Race 3 (2018), and many more.

Of all A Flying Jatt remains to be near and dear to fans, thanks to Jacqueline's unique dialogue delivery. Although the movie performed averagely at the box office, the dialogues, songs of the movie have been very popular. With all that said here are some of the best dialogues from Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Flying Jatt: Check out below-

Jacqueline Fernandez's A Flying Jatt: Best dialogues

Main super hero ko pasand karti hu

You are the one of the million kirti you are the one

Chidiyo se me baaz dodau, gidDo ko me sher banau, sawa laakh se ek ladau tabe govind singh naam kahau

Mujharimo ka dushman garibo ka dost hamara flying jatt pta nahi is waqt kya kar rha hoga

Tumhari is nayi takat aur purine pagalpan ko milakar ham duniya jeet lenge

Super hero to ban gaya lekin iski uchaiyo ka dar nahi gya

jaale to saaf ho gye pta nahi ye shehar kab saaf honge

The movie is directed by Remo D-Souza and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The flick features Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nathan Jones in prominent roles. The 2016 superhero film revolves around the story of a martial arts coach who finds out his superpowers when he fights with a man named Raka. Jatt, the superhero, fights against all the crimes and saves people's lives and now he has to win a battle against evil Raka. All the music from the movie is composed by the popular Bollywood and Gujrati music composer, Sachin-Jigar.

