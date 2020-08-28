Jacqueline Fernandez Performs Ganpati Arti On The Fifth Day Of The Pious Festival; Watch

Drive actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 28, 2020, to share a video of her performing a Ganpati arti on the fifth day of the pious festival. The actor can be seen surrounded by her friends and family as they offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. For the occasion, the actor sported a baby blue coloured kurta along with a white scarf. One can also notice the actor surrounded by her close ones as they all pray to Lord Ganesha. The highlight of the video is the elaborate set up of the place of worship.

The actor performed the arti at her friend, Tarun Mahanti’s place. And along with the video, she also wrote, “God bless @tarunmahanti.” She further added, “May you and your family always be blessed”. Take a look at the post below:

Apart from this post, her friend Tarun also went on to share pictures and videos from the ritual. Tarun also shared a video of the actor performing an arti. Apart from the video, he also shared pictures of Jacqueline posing beside him and his family. In the pictures, Jacqueline can be seen striking different poses with each family member. Take a look at the post below.

Fans and netizens went on to comment all things nice after seeing the post. The post garnered heaps of praise and positive comments from netizens. Many also left red hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. Take a look at a few comments below.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 in Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the arrival of Lord Ganesh on earth from the Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati / Gauri. On this joyous day, many Bollywood celebrities celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home, with their close friends following the COVID-19 guidelines. Amitabh Bachchan, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, posted an image of Lord Ganesh's idol at his residence.

He also went on to say that he had Ganesha arti with his family, and had homemade modaks. On this auspicious day, Sonu Sood welcomed Lord Ganesha and also gave a glimpse of it on his Instagram handle. Shraddha Kapoor posted an image of the eco-friendly Lord Ganesh idol. Take a look at a few celebs who celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

