Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Master Yoda' Has A Suggestion For All Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of people who are suspected to have COVID-19 quarantined for about two weeks. On the other hand, everyone is trying to adapt to various precautionary measures from using hand sanitizers to wearing masks to curb the spread of Coronavirus. However, due to the rapid spread of the virus, everyone across the globe is advised to resort to social distancing. Read to find out Jacqueline Fernandez's take on what people who are quarantined should do to pass their time.

Jacqueline Fernandez's cat- Master Yoda has a suggestion for everyone

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram profile has over 38 million followers and she is also one of the highly influential Bollywood celebrities. Fernandez is quite active on social media and recently took to her Instagram profile to share a video of her cat posing with a book for the camera. She captioned the video writing, "One must read in quarantine time, says Master Yoda".

Jacqueline Fernandez's photos frequently go viral as she has a massive fanbase. This is not the first time that she has posted a video of her cat. The Kick actor frequently posts adorable pictures of her pet cats that have her fans swooning over their cuteness. Check out some other cute pictures and videos of Master Yoda below:

On the career front, Jacqueline recently featured in the reprised version of one of the most iconic songs of Bollywood, Mere Angne Mein alongside the Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz. The song is sung by the pop sensation Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan while its music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The music video of the song has more than 33 million views within a week of its release on YouTube.

