Jacqueline Fernandez Lets 'whoever Think Whatever'; Focuses On 'protecting Her Peace'

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez treated her fans with a special quote on her official Instagram account. She took to Instagram's stories section and posted a line on the importance of peace in her life. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo on Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a series of stories on her official Instagram account. The actor took to the platform and gave the audience a glimpse of her day to day life. Recently, she posted a story on Tuesday about prioritizing peace over other things in life. The quote showed how the actor used to protect her name in different situations. However, she has not started to value peace even more.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s quote on social media reads, “I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER”. The story has a background of white shade, while the text is in black. It also features a tag that says Tuesday. Check out the actor’s Instagram story.

The previous day Jacqueline Fernandez has shared numerous Instagram stories featuring the break of dusk. One of them shows a splendid view from her apartment in a high-rise building. Moreover, the actor spent her time painting butterflies on a canvas. She also drew flowers and used a brush to add distinct and soothing colours to them. So, Jacqueline Fernandez shared stories on the photo-sharing platform and treated her fans and followers with her artistic creations. We have posted some of them for you to check out.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez also posted a photo of her furry white cat on Instagram. She is sitting on the bed with her ‘I Love My Cat’ container. While the background looks vibrant and fresh with plants and pillows, the actor’s pet MiuMiu is posing gracefully with her food. Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the photo as, “Breakfast in bed #miumiu ðŸŒ¸.” Check it out.

