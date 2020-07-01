Jacqueline Fernandez Says Cinema Is ‘the Most Beautiful Fraud In The World’

Jacqueline Fernandez had been quarantining along with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. She has been sharing regular updates on social media. In a recent post on social media, Jacqueline Fernandez had an interesting remark to make about cinema in the world.

Jacqueline Fernandez calls cinema a ‘fraud’

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to social media to share a beautiful picture of herself. In the photos, the actor is seen wearing a shimmery top with her hair open and pink lipstick. In the first picture, Jacqueline Fernandez is looking sideways. However, for the second picture, the actor stares right into the camera. While sharing the picture, Jacqueline Fernandez also wrote in the caption, “Cinema.. the most beautiful fraud in the world”. She further wrote “inside looking out..” as she gazed outside the window in the picture.

Several fans were all praises for Jacqueline Fernandez’s photos. One fan also commented, “Beautiful”. Many others dropped in heart emojis as they gushed about Jacqueline Fernandez’s pictures.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up about what she has been up to during the lockdown in an interview with a magazine. She was quarantining at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse from the start of the lockdown and revealed that she was lucky enough to be there right before the lockdown started. She further added that since then she has been spending her time amid nature.

While she was at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, Fernandez revealed that she used to go horse riding every day. She added that she even spent her time doing yoga and meditation. Jacqueline Fernandez also revealed that she has also been spending her time reading and pursuing several courses. According to recent reports, Jacqueline Fernandez has now returned to the city to be with her close friend.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. She will be next seen in John Abraham starrer Attack. The film was originally scheduled for an August 2020 release but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

