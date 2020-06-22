Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About What She Has Been Up To During Lockdown

Salman Khan and his family are still at their Panvel farmhouse, away from the city. In this time of lockdown, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez is at Salman Khan's farmhouse and has been seen with Bhai several times over the course of lockdown. She recently opened up about her time in lockdown and shared how she is managing her work, staying fit, and being productive during the lockdown.

Jacqueline Fernandez on her time in lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez talked to a magazine where she expressed that for now, she is quarantined at a farm and that she was lucky enough to be there right before the lockdown started. She then mentioned that for two months, she has been in nature and has had good fresh air. In addition to this, she mentioned how she is spending time with animals.

Jacqueline Fernandez then mentioned that she goes horse riding every day in the morning and in the evening and enjoyed doing it. Furthermore, she revealed that she has spent more time on yoga and meditation. She also added that she has been reading a lot and is also doing many courses as she can. She revealed that she is doing a Hindi course as well as an editing course to make her own vlogs. She mentioned that her teams are not with her which is making it tough and it is easier if she does it on her own.

On Work front

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer. For this film, she received immense appreciation for her phenomenal performance and was loved by fans. Before this, she was seen in Badshah & Payal Dev's song Genda Phool which was loved by fans and has got a lot of appreciation. Now she will be seen in the Attack. Attack is an action and thriller film which stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh along with Jacqueline. This film was supposed to release on August 14, 2020. But with the current situation, it seems to postpone. She will also be seen in Caged Vengeance and Miss match India. It is rumoured that she will be seen in Housefull 5.

