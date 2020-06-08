Jacqueline Fernandez Has Not Yet Paired Up With These Bollywood Stars

Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut in Bollywood with the film Aladin. Since then, the actor has appeared in a number of films and has established her career in Bollywood. Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her glamourous roles in films like Housefull 2 and Race 2. She has been paired with popular Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and John Abraham, but is yet to work with some prominent actors. Here are a few Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to work with.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to work with

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor initially worked as an assistant director before making a debut in Bollywood films. He is noted for his films like 2 states, Tevar, Ishaqzaade and Gunday. Despite the fact that the two actors have been in the industry for so long, they have not yet come together for a film yet.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan began his career in Bollywood as a child actor and got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Apart from appearing in several hit films, Aamir Khan is also known for making Bollywood movies. His directorial debut Taare Zameen Par is one of his most critically acclaimed films. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to share the screen space with Aamir Khan.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular action stars in Bollywood, since his first film Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay Devgn is also known for his role as a romantic hero in his films. However, the duo has never got a chance to come together for a film.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is another popular Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to work with. The duo had come together for a TV commercial and fans had praised their chemistry. Hrithik Roshan is known for his dance as well as his action moves in his movies. It will be a delight for his fans to watch him with Jacqueline Fernandez on the big screen.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was initially known for taking up roles as a romantic hero, but soon he started experimenting with his roles. He has been a part of some popular movies like Jab We Met, Haider and Kaminey. Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with several leading male actors in Bollywood but is yet to work with Shahid Kapoor for a film.

