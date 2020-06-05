Jacqueline Fernandez’s 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12': What Went Into The Making Of The Song

Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself as one of the most popular faces in the industry right now. She was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer which was released a while ago. She will be next seen opposite John Abraham in Attack.

Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2 was a huge hit at the box office. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film’s soundtrack was a huge hit with fans as well. The track, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 is still a popular dance number.

The making of Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12

In the making video of Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 uploaded by the makers of Judwaa 2, one can see the lead cast Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu having loads of fun on the set. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 is a reprised version of the song from the previous film, Judwaa. In addition to this, the makers of Judwaa 2 also recreated the classic song, Oonchi Hai Building from the previous film.

In a video taken during the shooting of Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Varun Dhawan spoke about how Jacqueline Fernandez is a very good dancer. He also added that he could match and sync with her during the song. However, the surprise during the shooting was Taapsee Pannu. Varun Dhawan further added that no one knew about Taapsee Pannu’s dancing skills until Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12. Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan spoke about how Taapsee Pannu came fully prepared on the set and aced each step with utmost grace.

Ganesh Acharya who also did the choreography for Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 can be seen having fun on the set. Varun Dhawan called him as ‘Masterji’ in the video. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu all agreed that he had done a fabulous job with Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12. Jacqueline Fernandez also spoke about how Ganesh Acharya combined the essence of the new and the old versions of Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 very well.

Varun Dhawan also spoke about how it is an honour to be a part of such an iconic song’s remake version. He also added that the wished fans would enjoy the same. The trio of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu seemed like they had blast while shooting for the song, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12.

Take a look at the song here:

