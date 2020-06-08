Shraddha Kapoor And Jacqueline Fernandez Seen On A Video Call In This Realistic Fan Edit

A fan page on Instagram recently posted a video edit that makes it look like Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a video call. The near-perfect video shows Jacqueline asking Shraddha if she wants to see the world's most beautiful place, according to her. Jacqueline Fernandez then turns the video to show a quick view of a lake. Shraddha Kapoor, who seems to be listening to Jacqueline Fernandez, also then turns and shows where she is, which looks like a European city. Many fans responded to the video saying it looked extremely real.

A fan-created video has taken Instagram by a storm as it is getting shared around. The video shows Jacqueline Fernandez and Shraddha Kapoor on a video call together, side by side. In the video, one can see the actors' faces against a scenic backdrop which, according to Jacqueline is 'the world's most beautiful place'. Though the video looks like a clear edit, many fans have commented below that the video looked quite realistic. The video manages to give a chance to see what a video call between the two actors may look like.

This is not the first time the Bollywood fan page has made such an edit. In an earlier post by the same page, one can see Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also talking on a video call. The fan edit shows Shraddha Kapoor eating and smiling at the camera as Alia Bhatt expresses it was a fun time. The video makes it seem like both the actors were together and were just having a conversation about their time together.

Many fans commented on this video in a very similar manner, saying the video looked very realistic and they loved it. Other fans posted heart emojis and wondered when this conversation might have happened.

Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez will be both seen in new films soon. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Attack opposite John Abraham and it will release on August 14, 2020. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a new movie by Luv Ranjan in 2021 opposite Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly.

