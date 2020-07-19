Jacqueline Fernandez Has Worked With These TV Actors; Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez has collaborated with several leading actors in Bollywood. In many of her movies, she has also shared screen space with several popular TV actors. So, here is a list of the TV stars that Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with over the years. Read on to know more details:

Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with these TV stars

Rajesh Khattar

Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with Rajesh Khattar in Race 2, directed by Abbas-Mustan. Rajesh Khattar has been a part of television shows and is also known for his works as a voice-dubbing artist. Some of the best works of Rajesh Khattar include Beyhadh and Bepannah. Produced by Ramesh S. Taurani, the flick features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel and Aditya Pancholi in key roles. Rajesh Khattar plays the role of Vikram Thapar, that is Armaan's companion in the movie.

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina has been a part of several successful TV shows and films. His most notable work came in Serial Killer, which released in 2020. Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Raina, and Manoj Bajpayee play lead roles in the movie. The flick shows Mohit essaying the role of Inspector Imran Shahid.

Tarun Khanna

Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with tv actor, Tarun Khanna in Dishoom. Tarun Khanna has been a part of several tv shows and is a popular face in the television industry. The actor has done shows from various genres. Some of the most memorable performances of Tarun Khanna include Ssshhh...Phir Koi Hai, Rang Rasiya, Adaalat, Ishq Killa, C.I.D., Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and several others. The actor has also been a part of several Punjabi films.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Tarun Khanna collaborated in Dishoom. The movie, which released in 2016, is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The 2016 film features John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles. Akshaye Khanna returned to the screens after a long time as an antagonist. The movie performed well at the box-office. Dishoom features John Abraham essaying the role of Kabir Shergill, Varun Dhawan essaying the role of Junaid, and Jacqueline Fernandez essaying the role of Meera. On the other hand, Tarun Khanna plays the role of Inspector Saeed Naqvi.

