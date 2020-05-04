Jacqueline Fernandez's Journey In Bollywood Until Now; Take A Look

Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself as one of the most popular faces in the industry right now. She was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer which was released a few days ago. Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen opposite John Abraham in Attack. Here is a look at what Jacqueline Fernandez’s journey in Bollywood looked like until now.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bollywood journey

Jacqueline Fernandez’s debut with Aladin

Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly came to India for the first time on account of a modeling assignment. However, during her stay, she bagged the role of the female lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin in 2009. Although the film did not do well at the box office, Jacqueline Fernandez received several awards for her performance in the film. The actor was then seen in Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai which also did not do well at the box office.

First commercial success

After a couple of films, Jacqueline Fernandez’s first commercially successful film was Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder 2. Her role in the film turned out to be a turning point in her career. In the next couple of years, Jacqueline Fernandez was a part of hit films like Housefull 2 and Race 2 that proved to be enormous hits at the box office.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s career today

After Race 2, Jacqueline Fernandez’s career took off on a different note. She bagged several roles in films that went on to do exceptionally well at the box office. Her role in Salman Khan starrer Kick in 2014 helped to establish her as one of the top actors in the industry.

Jacqueline Fernandez then went on to become a part of films like Roy, Bangistan, Brothers, etc. She also bagged the lead role in Housefull 3 as Akshay Kumar’s love interest. Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen in Judwaa 2 that was a hit at the box office as well.

Her last film on the big screen was Salman Khan starrer Race 3. Since then, Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of two films by OTT platform, Netflix. She was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Drive and her latest film, Mrs Serial Killer.

