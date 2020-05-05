Jacqueline Fernandez Has Been Spending Her Quarantine Amid Nature; Take A Look

Jacqueline Fernandez has been quarantining herself at Salman Khan’s farmhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has been sharing regular updates about her well-being on social media, and her fans are always excited to hear from her. Read on to know more about her quarantine life, as you see them in pictures:

Jacqueline Fernandez’s quarantine pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez shared these candid pictures of herself chilling during the quarantine. She is seen reading Nick Hornby’s Funny Girl. The actor looks relaxed and is enjoying as she spends her time reading.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s exercise videos during this time have been giving many people goals. While most of the world is stuck inside their houses, Jacqueline has been exercising amid nature. In this particular picture, one can spot Jacqueline Fernandez doing yoga surrounded by lush green trees.

For those unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has an undying love for horses and she has been spending most of her time with them. She took to social media to give her fans a sneak peek of her “sunrise buddy”. The actor is seen giving a sweet peck on the animal’s face while he stares into the camera with a mischievous smile.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s quarantine is not that different from others when it comes to binge-watching. In this picture, the actor is seen getting prepped up for her night full of binging. She even revealed in the caption how she is going to watch murder mysteries.

