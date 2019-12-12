Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Vision To Behold In Shades Of Red; See Pictures

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off every look with utmost grace. The Drive actor not only gives her fans major fitness goals but also slays the traditional as well as western looks. The former Sri Lankan beauty pageant contender makes heads turn with her style statements and her ethereal grace. She is known for making appearances in voguish attires. Here's a compiled list of some of her best looks in the colour red.

See pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a red sari with a white pattern. She looked mesmerising in a deep cut blouse and had her hair pulled down. She was a vision to behold as she nailed the look to perfection.

Jacqueline Fernandez made jaws drop in a revealing red gown. The deep neckline and the strappy sleeves of the dress added glamour to the outfit. She had her hair pulled to a side as she poses for the lens.

Jacqueline Fernandez redefined glamour in a close-up shot. She wore dramatic makeup and added matching red lipstick the complemented her attire. She accessorises with a single silver bracelet and had her hair coloured to a light shade of golden. She made the netizens fall in love with her looks in this picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a dream come true in this outfit. She wore a shaded dress. She added a pink and red touch to her makeup elevating her look. She sported a golden tiara on her head as she posed for the lens.

Netizens couldn’t get their eyes off Jacqueline Fernandez as she stunned in a red shimmering gown. The strappy sleeved gown and a deep V neckline added to the beauty of the attire. She left her hair down in soft waves as she pulled her hair to a side.

