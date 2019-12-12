Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies That Didn't Do Very Well At The Box-office

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin (2009) and hasn’t looked back since. But, Jacqueline Fernandez’s journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout her career. Here are some of the Sri Lankan beauty's movies that didn’t do well at the box-office:

Aladin (2009)

Aladin is Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The movie had an ensemble cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt. The plot of the movie revolves around a child, Aladin Chatterjee, who has been teased for his fairytale name. As a college student, he follows his namesake's footsteps; unleashing genie 'Genius' and wooing exchange student Jasmine.

Murder 2 (2011)

Murder 2 is a Mohit Suri directorial. The movie's cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Emraan Hashmi, and Prashant Narayanan in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an ex-cop, who is hired by a pimp to find missing call girls and the man responsible behind their abduction.

Roy (2015)

Roy is a Vikramjit Singh directorial. The movie had Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a successful film-maker Kabir, who meets with Ayesha and falls in love. He suffers heartbreak when she leaves him. Meanwhile, a thief named Roy undergoes a change of heart when he experiences love.

A Flying Jatt (2016)

A Flying Jatt is a Remo D’Souza directorial. The movie had an impressive cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, and Nathan Jones in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Jatt, who is a reluctant superhero and fights crime and protects people. He meets his match in the evil Raka, who he must vanquish to save the day.

A Gentleman (2017)

A Gentleman is a Krishna D. K. Nidimoru directorial. The movie cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, and Darshan Kumaar in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Gaurav, who is a simple hard-working guy. For his white-collar job, he visits Mumbai for a meeting where his doppelganger is about to bring chaos in his life.

