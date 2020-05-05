Jacqueline Fernandez's Pictures On Instagram That Are 'most-liked'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge following on her social media accounts. The Drive actor is not only complimented for her screen presence but also for her trendy fashion looks. The former Sri Lankan beauty pageant contender makes heads turn with her style statements and her ethereal grace.

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for making appearances in voguish attires and impressing her fans with some of the best fashion looks. She has a loyal fan base on her social media who shower Jacqueline Fernandez’s photos with likes. Let’s check out some of the most liked photos from Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram photos

Jacqueline Fernandez looked breath-taking in a traditional Bengali sari. She wore the white sari with a golden and red border for her song Genda Phool. She wore some golden jewellery and some red and gold coloured bangles to complete the look. Jacqueline Fernandez wore a red coloured bindi as she left her hair open in soft waves. Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo has over 2 million eighty thousand likes.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo with PM Narendra Modi received a lot of likes from her fans. Not only Jacqueline Fernandez, but actor Kangana Ranaut and producers Ekta Kapoor and Warda Khan S Nadiadwala were also seen posing for the lens. Jacqueline Fernandez looked beautiful as she clicked the selfie. Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo has over 2 million six hundred and eighteen thousand likes.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a vision to behold in a black coloured two-piece bikini. The actor wore a puff-sleeved bikini top with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair up in a messy bun and wore minimum makeup. Fans claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez looked hot in the picture. Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo has over 2 million sixteen thousand likes.

Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn as she gave her fans some major fashion goals. She wore a white crop top and wore silver coloured sequinned poncho over it. She wore a pair of light coloured denim shorts to complete the look. Jacqueline Fernandez left her hair open and accessorised the look with a few bracelets and a pair of earrings. Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo has over 2 million likes.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked ethereal in a white coloured one-piece bikini. The bikini had a blue coloured pattern over it. Jacqueline Fernandez left her hair open and posed for the lens on the beach. Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo has over 2 million thirty-one thousand likes.

